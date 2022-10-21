Cora Jade Opens Up About Her Relationship With Bron Breakker

Cora Jade and Bron Breakker are featured prominently in "NXT," but outside the ring, the two also happen to be in a real-life relationship. They have been dating for months, and, in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Jade told Senior News Editor Nick Hausman about how they met and how perhaps Breakker could perhaps learn a thing or two from her in-ring skills.

"We were just friends for a while here at the PC, just as friends and then we started dating sometime in the summer a few months ago, but he's great," said Jade. "He obviously has family in wrestling ... but him himself didn't come from wrestling. He was in the NFL, so it's cool to be able to see his progression as well, because I always joke with him all the time," Jade continued, "and I tell him that he's going to learn from me, because I've been wrestling longer than him. So I always joke with him about that, but just to pick on him."

Jade heaped praise on Breakker for being able to absorb information like a sponge and continue to get better at his craft."He's been picking up things incredibly. I feel like that's the one thing he just can do everything perfectly," she remarked. "It doesn't matter what it is. He picks up things so quickly. He's a professional. He's always willing to learn. He loves this. He has passion for it, which I think is where we relate."

They will both be a part of the "NXT" Halloween Havoc premium live event this weekend. Jade will be taking on her former tag team partner Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match. As for Breakker, he's set to put his "NXT" Championship on the line against Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a Triple Threat Match.