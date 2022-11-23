Bron Breakker's Next Title Defense Set For WWE NXT Deadline

"NXT" Champion Bron Breakker's next title challenger was announced during Tuesday night's episode.

Breakker is set to face Apollo Crews at the next "NXT" premium live event, Deadline, on December 10.

The match was confirmed by Crews in a vignette. He noted that since he defeated J.D. McDonagh on the November 15 edition of "NXT," he is getting the next title match. He also said during the vignette that he's waited for six months for the title match and can't wait to face Breakker.

During the previous week's episode of "NXT," Crews approached Breakker and told him he came back to "NXT" for one reason. Later in the show, after Crews won his match against McDonagh, Breakker headed out to the ring and stared down Crews.

Crews made his return to "NXT" back in June. His first run in "NXT" was from August 2015 until April 2016, when he was called up to WWE's main roster. While on the main roster, Crews held both the Intercontinental Title and the United States Title.

The last time that Breakker defended his "NXT" Championship was on the November 15 edition of "NXT," when he defeated Von Wanger. Breakker's last title defense on a WWE PLE was at Halloween Havoc, where he defeated both Ilja Dragunov and JD McDonagh in a three-way match.

Breakker has held the "NXT" Title since April 4, when he defeated Dolph Zigger on "Raw." This is his second title reign. His first was between April and August and last for 63 days.

The other matches already set for Deadline include The Creed Brothers vs. Indus Sher, a Men's Iron Survivor Challenge Match, and a Women's Iron Survivor Challenge match.