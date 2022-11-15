Apollo Crews Seemingly Set For Major WWE NXT Title Shot

It appears that Bron Breakker may have a new challenger for his "NXT" Title.

Tuesday night's episode of "NXT," opened with Breakker successfully retaining his "NXT" Championship against Von Wagner. Later, in a backstage segment, Apollo Crews approached Breakker and told him he came back to "NXT" for one reason. Crews told him to watch him later in the night. Crews ended up picking up a win over J.D. McDonagh. After the match, Breakker headed to the ring and stared down Crews.

Crews made his return to "NXT" back in June and called out Breakker then. During that promo, he told Breakker that he couldn't wait to make history with Breakker, but until then, he'll see him around. Crews' first run in "NXT" was from August 2015 until April 2016, when he was moved to the main roster. His last match before returning back to "NXT" was on the May 30 edition of "Main Event."

Breakker has defended his "NXT" title twice against McDonagh. The last time was at Halloween Havoc, where Breakker not only defeated McDonagh, but also Ilja Dragunov in a three-way match. The first time Breakker defended his title against McDonagh was at Heatwave on August 16.

Breakker has been the "NXT" Champion since defeating Dolph Ziggler on the April 4 edition of "Raw." Breakker made his WWE debut on the September 14, 2021, episode of "NXT 2.0" in a match against L.A. Knight.

