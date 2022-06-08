During tonight’s episode of WWE NXT 2.0, former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews made his NXT return.

Crews came out to confront NXT World Champion Bron Breakker. Breakker had successfully retained the NXT title this past Saturday at “In Your House” against Joe Gacy.

During the promo, Crews said he’s back in NXT for as long as he wants to be and misses being there. He calls Breakker one of the best acts in the entire company and not just in NXT.

Crews also added that he can’t wait to make history with Breakker, but until then, he’ll see him around.

Crews made his NXT debut in August 2015 and in April 2016, was moved to the main roster. He won the Intercontinental title at WrestleMania 37 from Big E. Crews would hold the title until August 2021.

Crews was drafted to “Raw” in the 2021 WWE draft, though he hasn’t competed on “Raw,” since the March 21 episode. His last match was on the May 30 edition of “Main Event” against Akira Tozawa.

Below are highlights of Apollo Crews’ return:

