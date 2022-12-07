Drew Gulak Makes Surprise Appearance During Match On WWE NXT

"WWE SmackDown" superstar Drew Gulak has not been seen in "NXT" since he lost the Cruiserweight Championship to Lio Rush in late 2019 after "205 Live" was incorporated into "NXT". However, he has now re-surfaced on the brand for the first time in three years.

During the December 6 edition of "NXT", Gulak sauntered down to ringside and watched on as Charlie Dempsey and Hank Walker fought one another in the ring. Dempsey went on to score the win via submission, and Gulak left afterward without acknowledging either man, leaving his intentions a mystery for the time being.

Gulak's last appearance on WWE programming was on the September 2 edition of "SmackDown", during which he endured a quick loss at the hands of Karrion Kross. He has competed in a series of non-televised house shows throughout the rest of that month, and most recently participated in a pair of dark matches, facing Los Lotharios' Humberto at the November 11 edition of "SmackDown" and Shinsuke Nakamura at this past Friday's "SmackDown". In addition to competing in the ring, he was an ostensibly integral part of Logan Paul's training for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match with Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel in November.

Gulak has been a member of the WWE roster since 2016 and is both a former Cruiserweight and 24/7 Champion. He has been a member of the "SmackDown" roster since last year's draft and was featured in a storyline with current Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER and his Imperium stablemate Ludwig Kaiser.