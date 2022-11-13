Drew Gulak Makes In-Ring Return In Dark Match

The WWE has such a deep roster and only so much television. Unfortunately, that means some excellent talent gets left off of "RAW" and "Smackdown" each week. But if Pat McAfee's exuberance for this former WWE Cruiserweight Champion is any indication, whenever he is not onscreen, all the other Superstars should be asking, "Where is Drew Gulak?" Well, we finally have an answer to this question.

According to Fightful, the University City Stretcher resurfaced for a dark match during the November 11, 2022 episode of "Smackdown." Stepping into the squared circle against Humberto of Los Lotharios, this marks the Legal Eagle's first match since September, which was against Karrion Kross at a house show in Fresno, California.

However, the Regal Beagle wasn't just sitting at home in Philadelphia watching his beloved Phillies in the World Series. Dave Meltzer reported that Gulak was the "unsung hero" of Logan Paul's match against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship. While the social media star did train with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels at the WWE Performance Center, the Walking Torture Device served as Paul's personal coach during his preparations for "WWE Crown Jewel." The company sent Gulak to Puerto Rico with a ring in order to get Paul ready.

Hopefully, this dark match is the beginning of Gulak's road back to television. He was last seen on "Smackdown" in a losing effort to Kross in August 2022. Prior to that, he had a series of matches with the debuting GUNTHER and Ludwig Kaiser earlier in the summer after playing a part in Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair's feud back in April.