Drew Gulak’s character has been having a rough time on WWE SmackDown. Whether it be auditioning for the broadcast team and being humiliated by Charlotte Flair, or losing quickly in the ring to Gunther, Drew Gulak has seen some dark days lately.

As seen in the video below, it looks as though the pressure has finally cracked the typically well-kept WWE star. The former Cruiserweight Champion ended up having a meltdown backstage after SmackDown went off the air.

Drew can be seen approaching a mirror in the backstage area and gazing at it for about 5 seconds before he goes on a rampage by knocking things over, kicking things, and throwing them. He then storms off as the video comes to an end.

Prior to his recent SmackDown appearances, Gulak has worked mostly WWE Main Event matches and WWE 24/7 Title segments on RAW. He was drafted to SmackDown in the WWE Draft but since then has only worked six TV matches: his match last night on SmackDown, the Survivor Series Battle Royal, a loss to Mansoor on the November 25 WWE Main Event episode, the Thanksgiving SmackDown Battle Royal, and the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal.

Gulak, signed by WWE in 2016, is a one-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion and eight-time WWE 24/7 Champion. It will be interesting to see if this is a new, aggressive direction for his WWE character.

EXCLUSIVE: After suffering yet another week of anguish with his loss at the hands of the dominate @Gunther_AUT, @DrewGulak loses control backstage on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/pAZFO9Q9kN — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2022

