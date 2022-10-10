Backstage News On Who Is Training Logan Paul For WWE Crown Jewel

Stand back! There's a YouTuber coming through.

PWInsider is reporting that former WWE Cruiserweight Champions Shane Helms and Drew Gulak are training Logan Paul for his upcoming Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match against Roman Reigns. It is possible others have had a hand in Paul's training but Helms and Gulak's names have come up the most.

Paul will face Reigns at the Crown Jewel event on November 5 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match was made official during a heated press conference between the two men. Reigns is undefeated in his previous two matches at Crown Jewel events, with the upcoming one being his third. At last year's Crown Jewel, Reigns defeated longtime rival Brock Lesnar to retain the Universal Championship.

Paul, a controversial content creator, famous for his YouTube channel and fledgling boxing career, called out Reigns after defeating former tag partner The Miz at SummerSlam. Paul has been cocky about his chances, even speculating that he'd win in a match against Roman back in June, noting that his second-ever boxing opponent was Floyd Mayweather. He finally confronted Reigns on this past Friday's "SmackDown," where Reigns, flanked by Paul Heyman and The Usos, promised to smash Paul worse than he's ever been.

Paul signed a multi-year contract with WWE back in June, after impressing WWE higher-ups in his in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, where he teamed with The Miz to defeat the father-son team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Paul was the first major signing of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque after they took over corporate and creative duties following Vince McMahon's exit from the company.