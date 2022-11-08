Zoey Stark's Frustration Boils Over On WWE NXT

"I am angry!" Zoey Stark yelled to the WWE Performance Center crowd in Orlando, Florida.

On Tuesday's edition of "WWE NXT," Stark and Nikita Lyons had a second chance to capture the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship. The duo originally "won" the titles on October 25, but due to an unforeseen tag, their victory was reversed, and the title match was restarted. Reigning champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter went on to retain after hitting a 450 Splash to pin Lyons.

Last week, Stark battled Indi Hartwell in singles competition, but became distracted by talking to Lyons, who stood at ringside. The momentary distraction then gave Hartwell the opportunity to pick up the win over Stark.

Tuesday night, Zoey Stark and Nikkita Lyons had an opportunity to change their luck. In the main event of "NXT," Chance and Carter put their "NXT" Women's Tag Team Titles on the line. Each team battled back and forth until Stark appeared to gain the upper hand, attempting to hit Chance with a forearm strike. Chance managed to duck, resulting in a near collision between Stark and Lyons. As Chance and Carter aimed a double superkick at the duo, Lyons saved Stark, pushing her out of their path. In the end, Carter and Chance capitalized, gaining the pinfall on Stark.

After the match, as Lyons and Stark were handing the title belts over to the champions, Stark struck her partner over the head with one of the belts.

"You ruin everything for me!" Stark told Lyons before delivering a kick to her face, effectively ending their partnership.