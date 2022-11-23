Dijak Returns To WWE NXT And Attacks Title Holder

An unleashed Dijak is seeking retribution.

During the closing stages of the "11/22 WWE NXT," a virtual prison cell opened near the entrance area, following which Dijak was in the ring to confront "NXT" North American Champion Wes Lee, who had just retained his title against Carmelo Hayes in the main event. Dijak then hit his signature Feast Your Eyes finishing move on Lee as the show went off the air. Fans in the arena immediately recognized the former T-BAR and began a loud "Dijak" chant as Vic Joseph on commentary noted that "Dijak had brought his brand of justice to NXT."

The veteran wrestler would later confirm he'll be going by the name "Dijak" going forward, as seen in the tweet below.

The return of a repackaged Dijak shouldn't come as a surprise. For several weeks, "WWE NXT" has been airing vignettes of a mystery man bringing his "own brand of high justice to NXT," which included several references to Dijak's stint as a member of RETRIBUTION. Furthermore, a PWInsider report confirmed earlier this month that Dijak had been internally added to the "NXT" roster under the name "Donovan Dijak," which was the name he previously used in promotions such as ROH.

Dijak went by the name "Dominik Dijakovic" during his three-year run on the "WWE NXT" brand between 2017 and 2020. He would debut as T-BAR on the September 21, 2020, episode of "WWE Raw" upon being revealed as a member of the villainous faction RETRIBUTION.