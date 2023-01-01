Wrestlers Who Sadly Died In Their 20s

The following article contains discussion of sexual assault, suicide, and drug abuse. Please bear that in mind before you begin reading.

Wrestling has unfortunately seen more than its fair share of wrestlers who have suffered tragic deaths throughout its history. In addition to the normal bad luck with general health and accidents that can hit us all outside the ring, the pastime we love takes physical and mental tolls on the people that entertain us. We've lost far too many wrestlers far too soon, and while any of them dying before they're a ripe old age is a tragedy, the ones that hit the hardest are the youngest ones that have left us. We're going to remember some of the talents that died just as they were getting started, the ones whose careers, and lives, were cut short with the most left to give.

After applicable sections, we'll be putting in helpline phone numbers relating to the different topics addressed. Please never hesitate to reach out to these potentially life-changing resources. There's always help and there's always hope.