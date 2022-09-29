Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos

Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name.

In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.

In the episode, Charlotte explains to "Superstar Ink" host Corey Graves that she, her siblings, and Reid's girlfriend all decided to get a tattoo resembling one Reid had on his back. "It's a cross and it has 'Reider' in it," Charlotte says, showing off the ink on her right ribcage.

"My little brother always wanted a tattoo and my dad was so against it," she recalls, adding, "Finally, when Reid was a freshman in college, he came home with this tattoo on his back and it said 'Fliehr.'" A photo of Reid's cross tattoo shows the family name's real life spelling in the middle.