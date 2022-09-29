Charlotte Flair Honors Her Late Brother With These Tattoos
Charlotte Flair doesn't just honor her family by wearing her father Ric Flair's trademark robe and carrying on his name.
In a 2016 episode of WWE's "Superstar Ink," the Grand Slam champion revealed she has two tattoos dedicated to her late brother, Reid Flair, who died of a drug overdose in March 2013 at the age of 25. A wrestler himself, Reid followed in his father's footsteps and fought alongside his dad in WCW, once defeating Eric Bischoff in an impromptu match when he was 10 years old. Reid later went on to wrestle in the NWA and All Japan Pro Wrestling before his death.
In the episode, Charlotte explains to "Superstar Ink" host Corey Graves that she, her siblings, and Reid's girlfriend all decided to get a tattoo resembling one Reid had on his back. "It's a cross and it has 'Reider' in it," Charlotte says, showing off the ink on her right ribcage.
"My little brother always wanted a tattoo and my dad was so against it," she recalls, adding, "Finally, when Reid was a freshman in college, he came home with this tattoo on his back and it said 'Fliehr.'" A photo of Reid's cross tattoo shows the family name's real life spelling in the middle.
Why Charlotte Flair Got Tattoos In Honor of Her Brother Reid
Charlotte explains that Reid originally asked the tattoo artist for a cross resembling the one on Guns N' Roses' "Appetite for Destruction" album cover, because it was his favorite band. However, the artist instead gave Reid a generic cross out of a flash book in the shop, which led to frequent jokes from the Flair family.
Now, Charlotte says, the joke's on them: "Reid's probably laughing in heaven like, 'Hey, you guys made fun of this tattoo? Well, guess what, now you all have it,'" Charlotte laughs before revealing another tattoo in his honor.
Charlotte has a second tattoo on her right forearm, which reads "a little patience," a reference to the Guns N' Roses song, "Patience." The 12-time WWE women's champion says she often looks down at that tattoo to maintain her composure in the ring, remembering she's "living his dream" by becoming a wrestler.
Charlotte won her first main roster title at WWE's Night of Champions event in 2015 and has since become the most decorated women's wrestler in WWE history. Throughout her career, Charlotte has won both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships six times, the "NXT" Women's Championship twice, and both the WWE Divas Championship and the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship once.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).