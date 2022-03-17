Ahead of her WrestleMania 38 match with Ronda Rousey, SmackDown Womens Champion Charlotte Flair spoke with the Hindustan Times about the pressure she has being the daughter of Ric Flair.

Chasing her father, Charlotte is currently a 12-time Women’s Champion and looking for four more to tie her Dad. The WWE star spoke about her family’s legacy and how there will never be another family like the Flairs in WWE history.

“I don’t feel the pressure anymore because one day people are going to realize there will never ever be a family due like Ric Flair and Charlotte Flair. Never. We will need our own wing in the Hall of Fame,” Charlotte, the SmackDown Women’s Champion, said.

During a recent interview, Kurt Angle made a suggestion about Charlotte that caught a lot of attention, suggesting Ric’s daughter is one of the greatest to ever do it and even better than her father. The Olympic Gold Medalist highlighted why he’s most looking forward to Ronda and Charlotte’s match at WrestleMania 38 and believes they’ll steal the show.

In response to Kurt’s comments, Charlotte Flair had this to say, “When I hear things like that it just makes me want to work that much harder.”

With WrestleMania 38 being a two-night spectacular, Charlotte Flair and Women’s Royal Rumble Winner Ronda Rousey are headlining the first night of the show.

As of right now, both SmackDown and RAW Women’s Championship matches will take place on Night One of WrestleMania including Steve Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens Show.

