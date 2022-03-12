As you can see in the tweet below, WWE has now confirmed that Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs vs. Jimmy & Jey Uso for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles will take place on night one of WrestleMania.

“BREAKING: The @WWEUsos will put the #SmackDown Tag Team Titles on the line against @ShinsukeN & @rickboogswwe on @WrestleMania Saturday,” the WWE Twitter page wrote.

Last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw The Usos cut promos on how there’s no one left worthy to challenge them on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Nakamura and Boogs interrupted, and The Usos ruled that if Boogs could defeat Jey Uso in singles action, then Nakamura and Boogs would receive a title match at WrestleMania 38.

Boogs went on to defeat Jey to earn the WrestleMania shot, but Jey smashed him in the back with his guitar to end the segment.

The Usos were rumored to defend their titles in a multi-team match at WrestleMania 38, but there’s no word yet on if other teams will be added to Boogs and Nakamura vs. The Usos. Stay tuned for updates.

You can see the current WrestleMania 38 card below:

Night One Match

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

Night One Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin

Night One: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs vs. The Usos (c)



Night One: RAW Women’s Title Match

Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch (c)

Night One Segment

Kevin Owens hosts The KO Show with special guest WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin

Night One: SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair (c)

Night Two Match

Johnny Knoxville vs. Sami Zayn

Night Two Match

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Night Two Match

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. AJ Styles

Night Two: Triple Threat for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. Naomi and Sasha Banks vs. Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega (c)

Night Two: Winner Takes All Title Unification Match

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

You can see the tweet below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]