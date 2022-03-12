WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle admits he doesn’t follow the company’s storylines as closely as he did in the past. But he says the card being promoted for WrestleMania 38 does have his attention. He’s especially interested in one of the matches announced for the event.

“I follow it as much as I can,” Angle told The Zaslow Show. “I don’t watch every show every week, but you know I’m really excited about the WrestleMania card. I think that Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are probably going to steal the show. That’s, you know, that’s a pretty chancey thing to say, but I really do believe that. Ronda has picked up the business quicker than anybody and I know, and Charlotte Flair is one of the greatest to do, ever. Even like, I’m talking even better than her father. That’s how good she is.”

Ronda Rousey is scheduled to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 38. The match is set for Night 1 of the event on Saturday, April 2.

Kurt Angle participated in Ronda Rousey’s first match in WWE. Angle and Rousey tagged against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WrestleMania 34. Charlotte Flair recently compared Rousey to Angle.

“What she did that entire year, she faced The Bellas, Nia Jax, myself, Alexa Bliss,” Flair told Hot 97. “She performed with many different opponents at a high level. That doesn’t mean you necessarily have the best chemistry with everyone, but I think she went out there and she reminded me of Kurt Angle.”

Kurt Angle recently revealed canceled plans for him to return to WWE for a role in the feud between RK-Bro and the Alpha Academy. Angle says he was scheduled to referee a match between the two teams at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. However, the plans were nixed. Angle confirmed he is not under contract with WWE.

