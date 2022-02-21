As we’ve noted, WWE had reportedly considered bringing back WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle for a role in the ongoing feud between RK-Bro and RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy.

On the latest episode of the The Kurt Angle Show, Angle revealed he was supposed to referee a match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy at the recent Elimination Chamber event.

“There are a lot of rumors going around that I was supposed to be booked for Wrestlemania 38, which is not true at all,” Angle said. “If you saw the posts, a lot of people thought that I was talking about WrestleMania when I was talking about what I was going to do at the Royal Rumble and have the program for a few weeks. Then the blow off would be in Saudi Arabia, where I would referee the match between RK-Bro and Alpha Academy.”

Angle then confirmed he is not under contract with WWE.

“So I am not signed with WWE by any means,” Angle stressed. “We didn’t cut a deal. That whole program [RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy] got canceled at the last second. So it never happened. It’s unfortunate, but you know, sometimes they have different plans for these guys. So there’s nothing you can do about it.”

The RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy match never took place at the Chamber show in Saudi Arabia. Instead, Riddle was involved in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match for the WWE Championship. Orton was not used on the card.

Kurt Angle had previously confirmed reports that WWE contacted him about a comeback. He would later confirm that he was set to return to RAW for a three-week storyline, until those plans were nixed. Angle was still brought into Royal Rumble Weekend in St. Louis to meet with officials and film content for documentaries and other projects.

