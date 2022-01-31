On the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he will be coming back to the WWE in time for the build-up to WrestleMania 38. Angle was seen at this past weekend’s Royal Rumble with Shelton Benjamin and teased that he will be with the WWE for the “next month or so.”

“I did [receive a call] from WWE and they want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so,” Angle mentioned. “I’m really excited about it, so we’ll see what’s in store for me.”

After retiring at WrestleMania 35 in a loss to Baron Corbin, Angle was released by WWE back in April of 2020 and hasn’t been seen with the company since. After stating numerous times that he was offered several roles with AEW, Kurt Angle never appeared with the company and will seemingly make his return on-screen for WWE shortly.

During a previous episode of the podcast, Kurt Angle teased possibly coming out of retirement and wrestling again. It’s unclear what Angle will be doing during the lead up to WrestleMania 38, but the same can’t be said for his WrestleMania 19 opponent Brock Lesnar, who’s on-track to face Universal Champion Roman Reigns following his Royal Rumble win.

During the podcast, Kurt Angle also spoke about William Regal being released by WWE recently and why he was surprised by the move. Regal has been steady with the company for the last 20+ years, most recently recognized for his role as the NXT General Manager for the past eight.

“I was surprised, he was a huge asset to the company,” Angle said. “He was a great trainer and coach, one of the best technicians I have ever known. He was a big plus for the company. I was really shocked they let him go.”

