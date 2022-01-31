Former Team Angle stablemates Shelton Benjamin and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle reunited backstage during Saturday night’s Royal Rumble event.

Benjamin shared a few photos of him backstage with Angle, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and Rhea Ripley.

Through an Instagram post, Benjamin expressed that he was “bummed” at not being a part of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, but called his night “a win” because he got to snap pictures with Angle, Booker and Ripley.

I’m bummed I didn’t get to compete in the Royal Rumble. However I did get a photo with @rhearipley_wwe & two Hall of famers @bookertfivex & @therealkurtangle so I’m calling it a Win! It’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true it’s true , it’s a trap #royalrumble2022 #thehurtbusiness #thegoldstandard #teamangle

Angle responded to the post with: “Team Angle 4Ever.”

Recently, Charlie Haas, the third member of Team Angle, spoke about possibily returning to WWE to reunite with Benjamin for one more run. Despite suffering a concussion at a recent IMPACT taping, Haas is eyeing a full-time return to the ring.

You can see Shelton Benjamin’s Instagram post below.

