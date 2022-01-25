Charlie Haas joined The Angle Podcast to talk about the next move in his career. At 49 years old, Charlie Haas is looking at one last run in wrestling and he would like to have that run in AEW. And while some of his preferred opponents are to be expected, one was surprising.

“If Arn Anderson and them are out there listening, I’d love to work with AEW,” Hass said. “I’d love to go in there with Cody. The Young Bucks are there, I would love to work with them or be a coach for tag team wrestling as well. I’d love to wrestle JONAH, Malakai Black, Josh Alexander again, Davey Richards, Eddie Edwards, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes.

“I’d love to wrestle Arn Anderson’s son Brock. That’d be a dream match man. Arn had so much to do in my career and to be in the ring with his son, that’d be an honor. And then maybe in 10 years, he’d be in the ring with my kids. I don’t know, but I’d love for something like that to happen. That’d be great!”

Charlie Haas recently made a comeback at Impact Wrestling, where he wrestled Josh Alexander. Despite suffering a concussion, Haas is ready to return to the ring full time, before transitioning to behind-the-scenes work. Either way, all Haas is looking for is a chance.

“I hope something good comes out of it,” Haas admitted. “But like I said, I want to work for another 2-3 years. I also want to be a producer or an agent or a coach, I want to work behind the scenes. I’m just hoping someone out there will give me a chance and bring me in.”

Later Charlie Haas was asked about potentially reuniting with former tag team partner Shelton Benjamin in WWE. The duo once won the WWE Tag Team Championships twice as The World’s Greatest Tag Team, but while Haas is willing, he wondered how it would work.

“Is it what he wants to do?” Haas questioned. “He’s involved in another tag team with Cedric Alexander. Do I come in and disrupt that? Or do we reform The World’s Greatest Tag Team? Do we form a new faction? Or do I go solo or do they just bring me in to be an agent? Who better than Shelton and I teaching these new amateur wrestlers how to cross over?”

You can watch the full interview below.

