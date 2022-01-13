Veteran pro wrestler Charlie Haas took to Twitter today and issued a statement on what happened at Sunday’s Impact Wrestling tapings in Dallas.

Haas made his Impact debut on Sunday, interrupting Josh Alexander and challenging him to a match. That led to a match between the two, and correspondents noted that Haas was taken away on a stretcher. You can click here for our original report on the match, and click here for full spoilers from the taping.

In an update, Haas confirmed today that he suffered a concussion during the match against Alexander. You can see what happened in video below, which Haas also tweeted out. His full statement reads like this:

I’d like to start by thanking all the great wrestling fans for their reaction to my debut at the Impact Wrestling TV Tapings this weekend. It was an outstanding experience with a great company. Unfortunately, during what was an incredible match with Josh Alexander, I suffered a concussion after slipping while heading into the corner. Per the video attached in this thread, my head caught Josh’s knee & the rope almost simultaneously in one of those freak wrestling accidents you can’t explain. I want to thank the GREAT Impact management & roster for the care & attention they showed me after the incident. I can’t say enough good things & I truly look forward to working with them again in the near future. I just wanted everyone to know I will be just fine, and contrary to some reports, Charlie Haas is Not Dead. (Shirt coming soon) In fact, this appearance with Impact has lit a new fire in me. So for the first time in over 5 years, I will be taking bookings nationally in 2022. There are a ton of crazy & unique matchups happening these days & I want to be a part of it all. We will have more information on this in the coming days, but for the time being you can email [email protected] or reach out to Kurt Zamora on Twitter @KTankZamora for more information. You’re about to see a lot more of Charlie Haas. Thank you again for your support & concern. God Bless! Sincerely,

Charlie Haas

Haas also tweeted a video clip from the match and wrote, “Here is the video mentioned in the note. Thank you again to @Walking_Weapon & everyone at Impact for their first class treatment! We’ll do it again & I can’t wait! Also, I can’t thank enough @TheSuperTex @AaronPresley360 & @KTankZamora for everything they’ve done.”

Haas, who turns 50 on March 27, had been away from the ring for the most part since 2015-2016, besides an appearance he made for The Crash in 2018, until returning to work local Texas promotions in late 2020. After being released by WWE in February 2010, Haas returned to the indies and had a run with ROH from 2010-2013. He announced his retirement after leaving ROH, but continued to work some indie dates.

Haas debuted for the popular SWE Fury promotion in Texas back in November 2020, and has been a top star for that promotion. He currently holds the SWE World Heavyweight Title and the SWE Six-Man Tag Team Titles with Rodney Mack and Max Castellanos. He has now announced his return to full-time touring for 2022.

Stay tuned for more on Haas. You can see his full tweets below:

Here is the video mentioned in the note. Thank you again to @Walking_Weapon & everyone at Impact for their first class treatment! We’ll do it again & I can’t wait! Also, I can’t thank enough @TheSuperTex @AaronPresley360 & @KTankZamora for everything they’ve done. pic.twitter.com/2fmopleM3o — Charlie Haas (@CharlieHaas) January 13, 2022

