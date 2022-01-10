As noted earlier, former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas made his Impact Wrestling debut at Sunday night’s tapings in Dallas, TX, where he confronted Josh Alexander.

Later in the tapings, Haas wrestled Alexander and that led to a storyline with several former ROH wrestlers coming out to attack both Haas and Alexander.

It’s unclear what exactly happened but Haas was reportedly hurt during the brawl, and subsequently stretchered out of the building.

According to WrestlingNews.Co, Tommy Dreamer confirmed to the fans in attendance that Haas was legitimately hurt.

Earlier during the tapings, Alexander turned down Haas’ challenge, stating that he was focused on the IMPACT World Championship. This led to Haas attacking Alexander, setting up the match for the main event of the show.

Haas, the current the SWE Heavyweight Champion, has held the WWE Tag Team titles on three seperate occasions. Stay tuned for updates on Charlie Haas’ injury.

