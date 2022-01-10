Former WWE star Charlie Haas made his debut at tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping in Dallas, Texas.

According to spoilers from WrestleZone, Charlie Haas came out and confronted former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander, while Alexander was in the middle of expressing his intent to challenge Moose for the Impact World Championship.

Haas challenged Alexander to a match but was turned down. Alexander stated that he was focused on the IMPACT World Championship, but Haas attacked him and sparked a brawl between the two men. After security officials separated them, Alexander finally accepted Haas’ challenge.

During his WWE career, Charlie Haas held the WWE Tag Team titles three times. He was with WWE twice, the first time was from 2002 to 2005 and the second time was from 2006 to 2010.

Haas is currently the SWE Heavyweight Champion.

Results to last night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view are available here.

Below are photos from the taping:

