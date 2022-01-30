30-Man Royal Rumble Match

We go back to the ring for tonight’s 30-Man Royal Rumble Match, the main event. Samantha Irvin does the introductions and out at #1 is AJ Styles to a big pop. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura is out next at #2 and he also receives a big pop. Nakamura lays on the apron as the pyro goes off and McAfee goes wild.

AJ and Nakamura briefly face off before going at it for the hot crowd. They trade big offense. AJ with elbows to the back of the head. Nakamura beats AJ down with kicks and knees. AJ comes back with a sliding forearm. More back and forth between the two. The timer counts down and out at #3 is Austin Theory making his Rumble debut. AJ drops Nakamura in the corner as Theory enters and AJ waits.

AJ charges but Theory fights in and nails a rolling dropkick. Theory with a big slam to Nakamura. Theory tosses Nakamura but he hangs on. AJ comes from behind and tries to dump Theory. Nakamura rolls back in and Theory stomps AJ in the corner. Nakamura drops Theory. Nakamura drives knees into Theory now. AJ and Nakamura work on dumping Theory in the corner. The #4 entrant is Robert Roode.

Roode with big Spinebusters to Nakamura and then Theory. Roode and AJ have some words as some fans chant “TNA!” now. They go at it and Roode fights off a Styles Clash. Roode fights back in from the apron but gets sent back to the apron. AJ knocks Roode off. Roode has been eliminated. Theory works over Nakamura now. The #5 entrant is Ridge Holland in his Rumble debut. AJ tries to dump Nakamura but he hangs on. AJ eliminates Nakamura out of nowhere and fans boo.

Holland rocks Theory and launches AJ with a big throw. Theory takes turns on AJ and Holland to keep them down now. The #6 entrant is Montez Ford. Ford tries to dump AJ but he hangs on. Theory and Ford go at it with Ford nailing a dropkick. Holland saves Theory from an elimination by Ford. Ford unloads on Ridge with kicks now. Holland catches Ford with a big powerslam. Holland with a big back-drop to AJ. The #7 entrant is WWE United States Champion Damian Priest. Theory works on AJ but Priest attacks Theory and they go at it. Priest rocks AJ with right hands now. Holland works Ford over. Priest and AJ work on Theory together but Priest drops AJ with a right hand.

Sami Zayn is out at #8. Sami comes close to dumping Ford but he hangs on. Holland keeps Theory down in the corner. Priest goes to work on Sami in the corner. AJ drops Ford and goes to work on Sami. Johnny Knoxville is out at #9. He comes out with Jasper Dolphin, Preston Lacy and Wee-Man of Jackass. Knoxville is wearing a ridiculous outfit but he hits the ring and unloads on Zayn. Knoxville points up at the WrestleMania 38 sign as the others look on. AJ also points at the sign and has some words with Knoxville. Knoxville rocks AJ with a forearm. AJ unloads with a flurry of strikes and drops him. Ford goes to the top and hits the big Frogsplash to Knoxville. Holland scoops Knoxville and puts him on the apron, allowing Zayn to eliminate Knoxville with a Helluva Kick. Sami celebrates the elimination but AJ comes over and dumps him. Sami has been eliminated.

Angelo Dawkins is out at #10. Dawkins hits the ring and beats AJ down in the corner. The Street Profits work on Priest but Holland attacks Ford and Theory beats Dawkins up. The #11 entrant is Omos. Omos marches to the ring as the others stop and look on. Omos steps over the top rope and starts dropping Ridge, Ford, Theory, Dawkins, all with ease. Omos eliminates Dawkins. Ford goes to the top rope and flies but Omos grabs him by the throat and eliminates him with one arm. Theory attacks Omos but gets leveled. Omos rocks AJ and launches him into the lower part of the ring post. The #12 entrant is Ricochet. Ricochet goes flying and fighting Omos but Omos levels him with ease. Omos is the only one standing now as he steps on Holland in the corner.

Theory and Ricochet double team Omos but he fights them off and levels Ricochet out cold with a huge shot. The #13 entrant is RAW Tag Team Champion Chad Gable. Gable comes in and gathers the other Superstars as Omos looks on. Gable rallies them all and gets ready to attack Omos, but he doesn’t ant to go first. Priest goes first and he puts up a good fight but Omos drops him. Omos eliminates Priest. The others come from behind and they try to dump Omos but he hangs on. The #14 entrant is Dominik Mysterio. The other still team up on Omos and AJ ends up eliminating his former tag team partner. Omos has been eliminated and he’s not happy but AJ is.

Happy Baron Corbin is out at #15. Corbin goes to work on Dominik and then chokeslams Theory in the middle of the ring. Ricochet attacks Corbin. Ricochet tries to springboard up but Corbin shoves him to the floor. Ricochet has been eliminated. AJ comes from behind but Corbin hangs on. AJ and Corbin go at it now. The #16 entrant is Dolph Ziggler entering his 15th Rumble. Ziggler hits the ring and superkicks Corbin, then unloads on him in the corner. Corbin sends Ziggler to the mat. Corbin sends Dominik into the corner and ends up hitting a big Deep Six. Corbin eliminates Dominik.

AJ and Theory go at it. AJ eliminates Theory. Sheamus is out at #17. AJ eliminates Holland right in Sheamus’ face. Sheamus checks on Holland and hits the ring, going right for AJ. Sheamus drops AJ with a knee and Gable attacks Sheamus from behind. Sheamus with the Irish Curse backbreaker to Gable. Sheamus tosses AJ to the apron but he hangs on. Sheamus with 10 Beats of The Bodhrán to AJ on the apron. Rick Boogs is out next at #18. Boogs unloads and then attacks Gable, showing off some and placing him on the top turnbuckle. Gable pulls Boogs into an armbar using the ropes but Boogs easily curls him back into the ring and slams him. Sheamus works on dumping Corbin. Boogs presses Gable with one arm, then eliminates him.

AJ works on eliminating Ziggler but he hangs on. The #19 entrant is Madcap Moss. Corbin and Moss team up on Sheamus in the corner now. moss attacks AJ while Corbin sends Sheamus to the apron but he rolls back in. Boogs presses Ziggler high in the air and tries to dump him to the floor but Ziggler hangs on to the ropes. Moss runs into AJ’s boots in the corner. AJ springboards up and Moss ducks but Corbin catches him with a chokeslam backbreaker. Moss eliminates AJ. Corbin and Moss celebrate the elimination.

The #20 entrant is Riddle on his scooter. Riddle flies in and kicks his flip-flops off, ducks Moss and drops him on his head. Moss ends up beating Riddle down but Boogs makes the save. Corbin saves Moss from Boogs. Moss tosses Boogs to the apron and then knocks him off. Boogs has been eliminated and fans boo. Moss and Corbin celebrate their elimination. The #21 entrant is Drew McIntyre for the surprise return.

Dew hits the ring as Moss and Corbin look on. Drew drops Ziggler and unloads on Moss. Drew fights off Moss and Corbin now. Drew eliminates Moss and then eliminates Corbin. Drew stands tall to a big pop. Drew then goes to the floor and unloads on Corbin and Moss some more, launching them with big throws. Drew takes half of the steel ring steps and rams them to Corbin’s face. Drew with another big shot to Corbin and then he slams Moss on top of the second half of the steps. Referees surround Drew and try to get him to relax. The #22 entrant is Kevin Owens. Owens and Drew meet at ringside and start brawling.

They bring it in the ring and Owens hits a big Pop-Up Powerbomb to Drew, then a corner cannonball to Ziggler. Owens yells out about this being his show and fans pop. Owens unloads on Sheamus now, then Riddle. Owens stomps Riddle’s bare feet, then kicks him in the face. The #23 entrant is Rey Mysterio in his 13th Rumble match. Drew runs under Owens’ legs and sends him flying with a head scissors. Rey springboards off the second rope with a crossbody to Sheamus. Rey dumps Riddle to the apron but he hangs on. Riddle saves himself as Owens goes for Rey. Owens nails a big Stunner to Rey.

Sheamus and Drew take turns on Owens now. The #24 entrant is Kofi Kingston. Kofi and Owens fight in the corner. Kofi springboards in from the apron but Owens shoves him out of the air. Kofi flies out and lands on the barrier to perform his annual Rumble stunt but he hit the barrier so hard hit feet briefly touched the ground. He tries to hide it but the referees come over and we get a replay. Kofi is eliminated. The #25 entrant is RAW Tag Team Champion Otis.

Otis levels Ziggler and tosses Riddle on his head. Sheamus tries to dump Rey. Otis scoops Drew for a powerslam. Ziggler works on Riddle now. Sheamus still has Rey on the apron. Owens pounds on Otis in the corner now. Drew takes a breather while Ziggler works on Riddle. The #26 entrant is Big E. Big E runs in and launches Owens with a belly-to-belly suplex, then catches Riddle in mid-air and launches him with a big throw. Big E runs the ring and hits a splash on Owens. Big E rallies the crowd now but Sheamus drops him with a Brogue Kick. Rey gets on Sheamus’ back and they go at it now. Sheamus catches Rey in mid-air and nails a rib breaker, and another. The #27 entrant is rapper Bad Bunny.

Bunny hits the ring and goes right to the top. He flies and hits a crossbody on Sheamus. Owens kicks Bunny but the Stunner is blocked. Bunny takes Owens down with a scissors. Riddle wants to team up with Bunny but Bunny kicks him and gets the crowd hyped up before hitting the Bunny Destroyer. Bunny is fired up but Sheamus decks him. Sheamus tosses Bunny but he hangs on. Sheamus goes for a Brogue to kick him off but Bunny ducks and Sheamus hits the floor. Sheamus has been eliminated and he’s furious. Ziggler attacks Bunny now. Rey helps Bunny and they do an assisted 619. Bunny eliminates Ziggler. Bunny and Rey go to shake hands but Bunny tosses him to the apron. Owens drops Bunny with a Stunner. The #28 entrant is Shane McMahon. Otis eliminates Rey while Shane is coming out.

Shane rushes the ring and unloads on Owens. Fans chant “you still got it!” at Shane as he unloads on Otis now. Owens superkicks Shane and yells at him to get out of his ring. Owens tries to toss Shane but it back-fires and Shane eliminates Owens. Drew attacks Shane and tries to eliminate him now. Otis watches as Big E and Riddle go at it. Otis and Big E both work on Riddle now. The #29 entrant is Randy Orton to a huge hometown pop.

Orton hits the ring, ducks Big E and drops him with the RKO. RK-Bro eliminates Big E. Orton with the RKO to Otis. Riddle leaps off Otis’ back and drops Drew with a big RKO. Orton poses up top for a big hometown reaction. RK-Bro eliminates Otis now. It’s down to Orton, Riddle, Shane, Bunny and McIntyre. The #30 and final entrant is Brock Lesnar to a huge pop.

Lesnar seethes as he marches to the ring, ready to destroy. Lesnar enters as the others look on. He drops, Shane, then Riddle, then unloads on Orton in the corner with thrusts. Lesnar tosses Orton, then Shane with German suplexes. Lesnar with strikes and a German to Riddle. Lesnar stands tall and clotheslines Orton over the top rope. Orton has been eliminated and fans are not happy. Bunny looks terrified at Lesnar’s dominance.

Bunny squares up with Lesnar now and Lesnar laughs. Lesnar with a big F5 to Bunny. Lesnar scoops Bunny and tosses him over the top rope. Bunny has been eliminated. Lesnar tosses Riddle with ease next and Riddle has been eliminated. Lesnar goes to work on Shane and clotheslines him over the top rope. Shane has been eliminated.

Lesnar stares Drew down now and the crowd is standing. Drew talks some trash as they meet in the middle of the ring. Lesnar shoves Drew away as Drew backs him off. Lesnar unloads and rams Drew into the turnbuckles. Lesnar scoops Drew for the F5 but Drew fights off and nails a Glasgow Kiss headbutt. Lesnar dodges a Claymore Kick, then scoops Drew for a F5 but tosses him over the top rope instead. McIntyre has been eliminated and Lesnar is the winner.

Winner: Brock Lesnar

