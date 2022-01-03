During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former Olympic Gold Medalist spoke about his health and the amount of weight he’s lost since the end of the pandemic. He says he’s happy with his progress and is currently the best he’s ever looked.

“I gained a lot of weight during this pandemic,” Angle said. “I got up to 260 and I got my butt down to 210 pounds so I’m in the best shape I’ve ever been in even before the Olympics as far as looks, not on a conditioning level or a strength level. As far as how I look, this is the best I’ve ever looked and I’m really happy with my progress.”

The former Olympic Gold Medalist continued to speak about the way he feels health-wise and detailed the issues he’s undergone during the pandemic. Angle also talked about working himself into good shape for a potential return to the ring at some point

“Being out of wrestling the past few years, especially during the pandemic, I had a lot of physical problems,” Angle said. “A lot of problems I had from not doing anything, not working out as much as I did, sitting all the time, nothing to do, being stuck at home. I started to have a lot of back pain and knee pain and it got to the point to where I was like I probably won’t wrestle again.

“I started training hard again to get my body back in shape and, not that I’m planning on wrestling, but I want to keep the option open. I’ve been training a lot of physical therapy training, working on my smaller muscles, my core, everything like that. I lost a lot during this pandemic, I couldn’t even walk in a straight line, my balance was off, my strength was off and I was going through a really difficult time. I went through a lot of depression too.

“With all of that, I’m trying to work myself into pretty good shape. I don’t expect myself to be what I used to be 10 years ago but I would take 5 years ago over anything. If I’m able to feel as good as I did five years ago, I will probably wrestle. But right now, I don’t plan on it.”

Since retiring from wrestling at WrestleMania 35, Kurt Angle has been sent multiple offers to work with AEW, but turned them down. The WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he turned down their offers due to having some projects with WWE coming up and didn’t want an AEW deal ruining those opportunities.

