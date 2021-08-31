WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was on today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily. During the conversation Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Angle if he has talked to AEW about working for them.

“Yes, they offered me a couple of different contracts,” Angle revealed. “I turned it down for personal reasons, but Tony Khan’s been really nice to me, very generous, and I really appreciate his interest in having me there. But at this particular time, I can’t do it.”

Angle was on The Wrestling Inc. Daily nearly a year ago and said that an AEW appearance was “off the table.” Angle also noted recently that NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal tried to recruit him to AEW. Angle then went into detail on what the AEW offers entailed.

“The first offer, they wanted me to have many matches,” Angle said. “The next offer, I think, was three matches, and then one was just an on-camera personality, no wrestling.”

Currently, Angle has been focusing on many outside endeavors, including his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Angle is also commemorating his 25th anniversary of winning a gold medal at the ’96 Olympics through a partnership with Garrixon. Angle spoke on how the partnership came about and the process behind the making of his new signature sneaker.

“Well, I was interested in doing sneakers, and I contacted a friend of mine, who reached out to Garrixon,” Angle explained. “They decided to do a custom-made sneaker for Kurt Angle, and I was very excited. And I wanted to see their style and the company and what direction they wanted to go, and they wanted to go the same direction as me. So I decided to do it with Garrixon Studios. It was great [working with them]. I approved everything. Everything that they did from detailing, to making the shoe, to the colors, obviously the slogans and the logos, it was a team effort by all of us, and it took us a good year and a half to make it.”

The new Kurt Angle inspired Garrixon sneakers are now exclusively available HERE

