As noted, on an episode of The Kurt Angle Show just one week ago, the former Olympic Gold Medalist revealed that he would be coming back to the WWE in time for the build-up to WrestleMania 38.

“I did [receive a call] from WWE and they want me to be involved in the show for the next month or so,” Angle stated. “I’m really excited about it, so we’ll see what’s in store for me.”

However, Angle returned to his podcast this weekend and revealed that those plans ended up being dropped for unspecified reasons.

“I went to the Royal Rumble,” Angle said. “The WWE wanted me to do a short program that they ended up canceling at the last second… But I want to make it clear, I’m not signed with the WWE. They weren’t going to sign me anyway. It was gonna be a three-week program. It got canceled, but you know my obligation is to the show, the Kurt Angle show, and that’s it.”

While he was at the Royal Rumble premium live event last weekend, Angle partook in interviews for documentary projects, as well as a Friday meet and greet.

After retiring at WrestleMania 35 following a loss to Baron Corbin, Angle was released by WWE in April of 2020 and hasn’t been seen with the company since. After stating numerous times that he was offered several roles with AEW, Kurt Angle has yet to appear with the promotion.

Stay tuned for updates on Kurt Angle.

