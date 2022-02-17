WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair sat down with Jetset Magazine to talk about her wrestling career to this point. Pointing out that she didn’t decide to enter the wrestling business until her mid-20s, Charlotte credits her success in wrestling to trying to extend the family legacy started by her father, Ric Flair, while carving out her own path.

“Extending my father’s legacy while building my own has been paramount to my success,” Charlotte said. “I never dreamed about being a sports entertainer when I was growing up, but when I made the decision in 2012, it changed my life. The ring is like home to me. Having the opportunity to go out every night and perform for an audience is the greatest feeling.”

Charlotte also talked about being a role model for fans, regardless of gender. She revealed that being able to inspire younger fans out there means a great deal to her.

“Being a role model for that little girl or little boy sitting in the front row means the world to me,” Charlotte said. “I truly get the best of both worlds.”

Charlotte went on to discuss how she feels she has grown in the last eight months, both on and off-screen. While she’s done a ton already during her career, she’s not content to stop here and wants to continue to grow.

“Over the past eight months, I feel I have grown greatly both professionally and personally,” Charlotte said. “I think that my evolution in those ways has translated into on-camera success. I have learned so much since my 2015 debut on Monday Night Raw. I’ve been fortunate to be able to travel the world and be a part of so many ‘firsts’ for the women of WWE.

“Whether it’s being a part of the first Women’s main event of WrestleMania, Raw or Smackdown, or wrestling in the first Women’s Hell In a Cell Match. I intend to continue to grow as a performer and I feel there is still so much left to be done. I didn’t come this far to come this far!”

