SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair recently spoke with M. Skye of TV Source Magazine and revealed when she was done apologizing for her success.

It was noted how Flair returned after WrestleMania 37 with an edgier look, more villainous robes, and sharper promos – a character shift, but more of a reflection of Flair digging her heels in and deciding to never apologize for who she was, and what she’d accomplished. Flair said this was all because she wanted to come back unapologetic.

“I just wanted to come back unapologetic. I just couldn’t keep apologizing for what I’ve accomplished,” she said. “If someone else was in my spot, they wouldn’t apologize for being there. I realized I’m damned if I do [and] damned if I don’t. I just had to own it. I will never understand why people think I should be content with what I’ve done. I don’t want to be that person that just feels like I’ve peaked.

“I always come back hungry because there is so much more that I can do. Do men’s careers end after five years? They don’t get criticized for wanting to do more and be better. You don’t tell the men that they have an expiration date on their careers. No woman should have an expiration date.”

Flair was asked about her most recent tattoo on her forearm, the word ‘Worthy’ and what the new ink means to her.

“I have learned a lot since my debut in 2015. I have grown every year, and a part of that growth is also learning how to deal with the pressure and criticism, whether it’s good or bad,” she said. “I am so invested in my career and character, but being in the public eye is sometimes challenging. It’s remembering that there is a difference between what people say about the character Charlotte versus the person Ashley. It symbolizes remembering and knowing that and striving to stay true to yourself. It’s also about knowing you’re worthy and believing that every day.”

Flair is set to face Naomi in a non-title Championship Contender’s match on this week’s SmackDown, and will then compete in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match on January 29. She is rumored to face Sasha Banks or Bayley at WrestleMania 38, but nothing has been confirmed.

