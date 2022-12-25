Kurt Angle Reflects On How He Was Booked In TNA

Kurt Angle has looked back on how he was used in TNA as time went on, and he's got some thoughts. When Angle first arrived in TNA back in 2006, it was the biggest story in pro wrestling. Angle was immediately the promotion's top star, and he was treated as such. Eventually, things changed a bit, and Angle found himself in a reduced role. While hosting "The Kurt Angle Show," the TNA Hall of Famer discussed his string of losses and even inactivity in 2012.

"I felt like the new guys coming in, these big stars came in, Eric Bischoff, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and not that any of them I had a problem with, I didn't have a problem with any of 'em, but I think they got together, especially Hogan and Bischoff, and decided that it was time to make the young guys," Angle said. "There were times where I wasn't even booked on the show. I didn't even have a pre-tape, or a promo, or any match. I was not even on the show, and when I did I was losing quite a bit."

Angle said that he didn't mind putting over younger talent. With that said, he felt the company was wasting money by not giving its highest-paid performer some wins. He believed TNA wanted to push him to the side in 2012. Angle joked that he and Samoa Joe just kept going lower and lower on the card years after their memorable rivalry that stretched from 2006-2008. He admitted he felt it was weird at the time, but said TNA management was more focused on younger stars.

