Bruce Prichard Reveals Who Was Behind WWE Tribute To The Troops

This past Saturday, WWE celebrated its 20th anniversary of "Tribute to the Troops," which featured the likes of WWE "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Ricochet, and a handful of others. This year also marked the first appearances of LA Knight and Shayna Baszler at the event, which included only three matches. Yet when it comes to who is responsible for this event in the first place, that's a story for Bruce Prichard to tell. On the latest episode of his "Something to Wrestle" podcast, he did just that.

"And Tribute to the Troops, a guy who doesn't get enough credit for it is John Layfield," Prichard said. "It was John's idea that made this all happen." While Layfield most recently has been seen managing Baron Corbin on "Raw," his wrestling career dates back to the early 1990s. At the end of the day, the Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion just wanted to be able to entertain the men and women who were unable to watch it. Prichard also notes that while a lot of celebrities would often go to the staging areas for these events, WWE wanted to go a bit further.

"One of the things when we started this was we want to go to the guys that are on the front lines," Prichard continued. "We want to go to those soldiers, the ones that are not able to go to the staging areas, those guys that are not able to come in and see the matches that are stationed right there." No matter what, they wanted to entertain. Even when it meant traveling into a warzone. "Everybody that signed up for this knew that this is what we're going to do, and the talent that went took pride in doing that."