Former WWE Star On Vince McMahon Allegations: I Don't Give A S***

One former WWE superstar has offered a rather unique take on the Vince McMahon situation. For decades, many were of the belief that McMahon was bulletproof. The former WWE Chairman and CEO had been accused of sexual assault and misconduct multiple times over the years, but a Wall Street Journal report of hush money payments proved to be too much for McMahon. He ended up retiring from his roles in WWE amid the allegations. Since that time, a new allegation of sexual assault has surfaced.

Inaugural WWE "Tough Enough" winner Maven weighed in on the drama during an appearance on "Monte & The Pharaoh." "I don't give a s**t," Maven said. "Here's what I know, I wasn't in the room, I don't know what happened, I don't know what was consensual, I don't know what was wanted. What I do know is that there's always gonna be someone with their hand out, always." The hosts of the podcast joked that they would have their hand out too for the right price. Maven agreed. "I've always said it, I wish Harvey Weinstein wanted to je** o** in front of me," Maven joked. "That said, I can't know what was consensual."

When asked about any potential locker room rumors about McMahon during his time with WWE, Maven had the following to say. "My God, it's a wrestling locker room," Maven said. "The rumors you hear backstage are pretty outlandish. Hearing that Vince is f***ing one of the girls does not fall under that category." Maven went on to say that McMahon had a program and something that everyone wanted.

