Another Possible Vince McMahon Sexual Assault Victim Revealed

Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon has once again been accused of sexual assault. The Wall Street Journal reports that internal documents have revealed McMahon's attorney received an email in November from the lawyer of a former spa manager at a resort in California. The lawyer alleges that the former spa manager was sexually assaulted by McMahon back in 2011, an accusation that hadn't been previously reported.

The report also notes that the lawyer for former WWE referee Rita Chatterton has informed WWE that $11.75 million in damages is being sought. Chatterton has accused McMahon of sexually assaulting her in a limousine three decades ago — McMahon has repeatedly denied the claim. Furthermore, the WSJ report states that McMahon has told people that he has no plans to pay settlements to Chatterton or the former spa manager in California. The WSJ was told that when the spa manager told her husband about the alleged incident, he made his way to a WWE event with a baseball bat in hopes of confronting McMahon, but was turned away. Michael Bressle, the alleged victim's lawyer, has reportedly been in contact with McMahon's attorney since July at the very least.

As far as Chatterton is concerned, her lawyer, John Clune, said in a demand letter back in November that the damage done by the alleged sexual assault of his client is "hard to overstate." Clune claimed that Chatterton has been suffering from ongoing depression as a result of the alleged incident, as well as substance abuse and disordered eating.

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE back in July, amid a series of investigations into hush money payments allegedly made to cover up accusations of abuse, misconduct, and harassment. Despite this, the WSJ notes that McMahon has told sources he wants to come back to WWE.