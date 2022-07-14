After it was revealed by the Wall Street Journal that then-WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon was being investigated for alleged payments to cover up an affair, attention turned back to older allegations made against McMahon, made by former WWE referee Rita Chatterton, who claimed McMahon tried to force her into a sexual encounter and then raped her when she refused in 1986. An recent article by New York Magazine’s Intelligencer featured comments from Chatterton regarding her encounter with McMahon, as well as corroboration of the rape from former wrestler Leonard Inzitari.

Chatterton, who had not spoken publicly about the alleged assault since an appearance on “Now It Can Be Told” in 1992, has now surfaced once more, appearing on the “Cheap Heat Productions Podcast” to talk about how the New York Magazine article came about.

“I had met Abraham Riesman and had talked to him about my referee days,” Chatterton said. “This is after I had received the award from the Hall of Fame. And the next thing I know, McMahon was in the papers again for paying hush money. And Mr. Riesman called me and asked me a few questions. I answered a few questions for him. The next thing you know, we were in the magazine, and here we are. Things are crazy. My phone is going crazy with people wanting me to do interviews, wanting me to do television, this show, and that show. At this point, I have chosen not to do anything.

“That doesn’t mean I won’t in the future. But at this point, I am not quite sure what I’m doing. So I’m going to sit back, take my time, think about it and figure it out. If anyone wants to see it, they’re more than welcome to read the article, it’s New York Magazine, or if they want to know the rest of the story, I reported the rest of the story 30 years ago with Geraldo Rivera on ‘Now It Can Be Told’, and that’s on YouTube. So they’re more than welcome to see it there. But as far as I’m concerned, at this point in my life, I’m not going there again. It still hurts, the whole thing still bothers me. So I would rather not go there.”

Chatterton was then asked whether she was shocked to see that there were more stories regarding McMahon, who has since seen additional allegations emerge against him.

“No not at all,” Chatterton said. “I’m surprised it’s taken this long, to be honest with you. But none of it surprises me.”

