Vince McMahon Reportedly Wants To Make WWE Comeback

It's now been nearly five months since the unthinkable happened, when Vince McMahon announced his retirement from his duties as WWE Chairman and CEO. Long thought to be destined to "die in the chair," McMahon walked away in the midst of an investigation into several payments McMahon allegedly made to cover up various affairs and scandals. In most cases, that would be where the story begins and ends, but McMahon now appears ready to put the phrase "everyone loves a good comeback story" to the test.

In a new Wall Street Journal report, primarily focused on McMahon facing new demands from two women accusing him of sexual assault, sources revealed that McMahon is looking to "make a comeback at WWE." The sources said that McMahon believes he received "bad advice from people close to him" regarding his earlier retirement, and that he ultimately could've weathered the storm of the investigation and allegations. Despite McMahon's retirement, he has maintained majority ownership of WWE through owning the majority of WWE shares, and continues to wield the majority of voting power, making a comeback at least possible. Since his departure, WWE has been run by co-CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon, as well as WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

In November, after WWE announced that the internal investigation into McMahon's conduct had concluded, Fightful reported that a WWE spokesperson told them McMahon was "done, done" and "would not be returning to the roles that were taken over by Triple H and several others." Shortly after the Wall Street Journal report, Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp addressed the idea of a McMahon return on Twitter.

"Numerous WWE higher ups that I've spoken to in recent months have indicated to us they want nothing to do with that and are happy with the direction," Sapp said. "I haven't heard one person there itching for a Vince return."