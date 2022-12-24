Former WWE Star Describes Experience Of Working For Vince McMahon

One former WWE superstar has reflected on what it was like working with Vince McMahon. The former WWE Chairman and CEO has garnered a reputation over the years for having talents walk on eggshells. While some have long viewed McMahon as a ruthless businessman, Maven saw the lighter side of him.

Appearing on "Monte & The Pharaoh," Maven recalled the time his mother battled cancer, and how WWE helped him out.

"They told me. 'Go be with her,'" Maven recalled. "My checks came every week, they never bothered me, and I was out for 80 days with her. How many companies are gonna do that for you?"

Maven also said that the night his mother passed away, McMahon called him to see how he was doing. He did admit that when it came to the business side of McMahon if you had a gripe about doing something on TV, he would find someone who could do the job without hesitation. As far as McMahon's reputation for having a big ego is concerned, Maven expressed why he believes that was one of his strengths.

"How many businessmen do you know that are that successful that don't have a little bit of just, I don't wanna use the word arrogance, but just overabundance of importance on themselves? You don't get to that level if you don't have a little bit of a**hole in you," Maven said.

Maven admitted that when he was on the "Tough Enough" show, McMahon had an intimidating presence. With that said, Maven made it clear that McMahon couldn't have been nicer to him. He even said McMahon gave him some advice, telling him to be himself despite his busy schedule.

Please credit, "Monte & The Pharaoh," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.