Former WWE Star Comments On Triple H Taking Over For Vince McMahon

On July 22, Vince McMahon announced that he would be retiring from his executive positions with WWE. The 77-year-old's decision came in the midst of a bombshell sexual misconduct investigation pertaining to hush money payments and non-disclosure agreements made with former WWE female employees. In the wake of McMahon's departure, Paul "Triple H" Levesque began leading WWE's creative – a role McMahon had held since the 1980s – and later became WWE's Chief Content Officer. Former WWE star Bushwhacker Luke has now had his say on the creative transition from McMahon to Levesque.

"I was hoping since the son-in-law took over that they'd do a big change," Luke said on "Busted Open Radio." "I was hoping for a change. Vince, god bless him. He's a great brain for the business. Look at the company where it's gone from, from his dad to where it is now. That was all through Vince, but it was time for a change too."

Luke, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of The Bushwhackers tag team in 2015, signed for WWE with Bushwhacker Butch in 1988; the pair remained with the company until 1996. After leaving the organization, the New Zealand duo resumed performing as a team on the independent circuit until 2001. As of this writing, Luke is still sporadically performing for independent promotions across the United States. Meanwhile, Luke revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that Butch is doing "okay" in New Zealand after a recently catching COVID-19.

