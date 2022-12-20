WWE Tribute To The Troops Ratings

Ratings and viewership information have emerged for the 2022 edition of "WWE Tribute to the Troops." This year's hour-long holiday special aired on FOX in the afternoon of Saturday, December 18. According to Wrestlenomics, the 20th anniversary of the event drew an average of 612,000 viewers. In the key P18-49 demographic, the show drew a 0.17 rating with an estimated 220,000 viewers.

The viewership number is said to be the lowest in the history of "Tribute to the Troops" since its debut in 2003. The event saw its highest recorded viewership in 2021 with over two million viewers on FOX. Wrestlenomics noted that the 2021 edition likely benefited from airing at 5 p.m. on a Sunday with NFL serving as its lead-in. Not only did this year's show air midday on a Saturday, but it suffered nearly a half-hour delay from its scheduled 2:30 p.m. ET start time.

This year's "Tribute" was pre-taped on November 11 following a "SmackDown" taping in Indianapolis, Indiana. The show primarily featured talent from the blue brand as Braun Strowman defeated LA Knight, while Shayna Baszler and "SmackDown" Women”s Champion Ronda Rousey beat Tamina and Emma in tag team action. In the main event, Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, and Ricochet teamed up for a victory over Imperium's GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci. WWE Hall of Famer John "Bradshaw" Layfield returned to the announce booth to help call the event alongside Michael Cole. Layfield is credited for helping create the annual holiday special.