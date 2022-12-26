Former WWE And TNA Star Trinity On Whether Or Not She's Retired

The popular term in wrestling is 'never say never' when it comes to people coming out of retirement or having one more match, and around Royal Rumble season that is something that gets thrown around more than ever. WWE typically brings back names from the past for one-off appearances in the men's and women's Rumbles with the likes of Carlito, Christian, Molly Holly, and Cameron as examples of that in recent years.

One name that fans haven't seen for a long time in a wrestling ring is Trinity, and she revealed to "K&S WrestleFest" that she "always" has the itch to get back inside the ring. During her career in professional wrestling, Trinity competed primarily for TNA and WWE, with her last match taking place against ODB in 2013 at the TNA: One Night Only: Knockouts Knockdown event, but that doesn't mean she has hung up the boots just yet as she simply said, "never," to the question of when she will retire.

"I'm always ready to rumble. I've always been doing stunts, really all through wrestling I was doing the stunts and the wrestling so I never got out of it," Trinity said on her career as a stuntwoman. "So, I just keep going with the flow so I am always kind of rolling and fighting anyway, whether it's wrestling or stunt fighting."

Trinity remains very active to this day due to her stunt work which has seen her be involved in some major movies over the year including; "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," "War of the Worlds," and "School Of Rock" amongst others. But for wrestling fans, Trinity is better known for her work with The Full Blooded Italians in WWE or New York Connection in TNA.

