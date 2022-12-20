Molly Holly Comments On Whether She Will Enter The 2023 Women's Royal Rumble

If you're waiting for Molly Holly to get another run in WWE, think again. The Royal Rumble may be all Molly Holly fans may get.

The WWE Hall of Famer confessed during a recent appearance on the "K&S WrestleFest" autograph show that she has no interest in returning to WWE for an extended in-ring run, despite several surprise appearances at the Royal Rumble in recent years – something that's not yet off the table for next month's event.

Holly, 45, laughed and said "I do not" when asked by a fan whether she'd want another run with the promotion where she twice held the WWE Women's Championship. But Holly, who retired in 2005, has made surprise entrances in the 2018, 2020, and 2022 editions of the annual Women's Royal Rumble match. With the pay-per-view event a little more than a month away, Holly said she's yet to hear anything from WWE about another surprise entrance – a potential booking she made sound somewhat undesirable.

"I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and then getting thrown in there," she said. "They have not given me any notice as of yet and it's getting close to that time, so they better tell me soon if I am going to have to be in it."

Holly noted "the least amount of notice they've ever given me for a Rumble is six days." she said, adding that preparing includes getting a tan, bleaching her teeth, and "jazzing up" her in-ring gear. She joked that her preparation also includes "a lot of crying," as well.