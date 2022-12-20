WWE Raw Scores Its Biggest Ratings In Weeks

Coming off of the least-watched first hour in the show's history last week, the December 19 edition of "WWE Raw" rebounded in a big way in the Nielsen ratings. According to Wrestlenomics and ShowBuzzDaily, Monday night's show averaged 1,705,000 viewers overall across its three hours, with 557,000 of them being in the key adults aged 18-49 demographic. The latter figure was good enough for a 0.43 P18-49 rating, up from last week's figure by 14 percent.

Percentage-wise, the aforementioned jump in total viewers was even bigger, at 16 percent, giving "Raw" its highest viewership since October 17. The key P18-49 demo number was the biggest since November 14.

ShowBuzzDaily had "Raw" in sixth place in the key demo among cable originals for Monday, with only "Monday Night Football" and its shoulder programming doing better.

Across the three hours of "Raw," hours one and two held steady with 0.44 ratings in the key demo across both hours. That dipped to 0.40 in hour three, which brought in an average of 1,568,000 viewers overall.

Among the demographics listed by ShowBuzzDaily, the strongest one within the larger key demo was, as usual, men aged 18-49, with an average of a 0.54 rating across the three hours of "Raw." Overall, the best number was, as always, adults aged 50+, with an average 0.89 rating across the three hours.

Monday's episode of "Raw" featured heavy involvement from The Bloodline's Sami Zayn, The Usos, and Solo Sikoa. Zayn wrestled a match against A.J. Styles. The Usos faced Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens in the show's main event.