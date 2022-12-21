Stephen A Smith Reacts To The Idea Of Becoming A WWE Heel Manager

Outspoken ESPN personality Stephen A Smith is not averse to the idea of becoming an on-screen heel manager on WWE programming.

On Tuesday's episode of "ESPN First Take," the topic of Smith possibly joining WWE was broached by Ric Flair, who revealed he'd heard rumblings of WWE management toying with the idea of the charismatic sportscaster appearing at WrestleMania 39.

"Stephen A, I just got the word passed along that since WrestleMania is in California, I think they're entertaining the idea of having you manage one of these guys. They can't talk too well," Flair told Smith.

In response, an enthusiastic Smith explained why he'd make a credible heel manager.

"That's right! Listen, man – Bobby 'The Brain' Heenan, Paul Heyman, and these guys; I would love to be a bad guy manager, I want to be one of those bad guys," Smith said. "I don't want to be a goody-two-shoes guy, I want to be the troublemaker bad manager. I think I could pull it off, Ric Flair!"

Flair was quick to agree with sports analyst while adding that he'd buy "ten front row tickets" to WrestleMania 39 if Smith were to appear. In response, Smith would add a caveat to his potential run as a WWE on-screen figure.

"If they want me to be a bad guy manager, here's the problem – no one can touch me!" Smith stressed. "Nobody can touch me, I'm gonna have that as part of my contract. I'm too frail, and can't let them touch me. I have a life to look forward to. Ain't nobody bodyslamming me!"

The idea of Smith appearing on WWE television isn't far-fetched. Smith is known to be good friends with Nick Khan, the current Co-CEO of WWE, and was the first person to interview Paul "Triple H" Levesque following The Game's cardiac event last year. Furthermore, Smith was recently filmed by WWE/Peacock for the upcoming Ric Flair documentary - "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" – which is set to premiere on Monday, December 26.