Premiere Date Announced For New Ric Flair Documentary

A new documentary on the life and career of Ric Flair will air on Peacock starting Monday, December 26.

The 120-minute documentary titled "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair" will be directed by Ben Houser, VP & Executive Producer at WWE, and narrated by Emmy Award-winning sportscaster Tom Rinaldi.

"Many stories have been told about The Nature Boy over the past 50 years," Flair said in a WWE press release. "I'm thrilled to have partnered with WWE and Peacock to produce the most accurate depiction of my life to date and hope audiences enjoy the ride. Woooo!"

"Very few people have professional careers as storied as Ric Flair," said Rod Aissa, EVP of Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal. "We can't wait to give Peacock audiences this revealing, in-depth and often raw look into the life of one of sports and wrestling's most controversial icons."

The press release noted that the likes of Hulk Hogan, Mike Tyson, Post Malone, Stephen A. Smith and Charlotte Flair have been interviewed for the documentary, and will be sharing several behind-the-scenes stories from The Nature Boy's illustrious career.

WWE had seemingly cut ties with Flair following the backlash from a "Dark Side of the Ring" episode that aired last year, removing The Nature Boy's "Woooo" from its intro video, pulling all Flair merchandise from WWE Shop, and even removing a Flair-related episode from its "Story Time" series on Peacock/WWE Network. Prior to the controversy, Flair asked for his WWE release and was granted the same, fueling rumors of a possible jump to AEW. However, several reports noted that AEW decided against signing Flair due to the continued backlash from the aforementioned DSOTR episode.

It appears the relationship between Flair and WWE has improved in recent months, with Flair himself teasing a possible appearance at the Royal Rumble on January 28, 2023. Flair would later confirm he has been invited to 30-year anniversary episode of "WWE Raw" on January 23, 2023.