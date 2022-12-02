Charlotte Flair Shares Photo Training With WWE NXT Stars

Charlotte Flair hasn't been seen on WWE programming in seven months, ever since losing her "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash in a violent "I Quit" match. With the Royal Rumble around the corner, however, many fans are expecting her to be back imminently, as it has not been uncommon for stars to make their surprise returns in the Royal Rumble match. And we now know that her lengthy absence hasn't stopped Flair from training.

On December 2, Flair shared a photo on her Instagram story of herself training with "WWE NXT's" Alba Fyre and Zoey Stark — Fyre will forever hold the record as WWE's longest-reigning "NXT UK" Women's Champion, while Stark has won the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Io Shirai, now known as IYO SKY. Both women have been regularly appearing on "NXT" programming in 2022, as they both recently tried — and failed — to wrest the "NXT" Women's Championship from the hands of Mandy Rose.

As for Flair, since her main roster debut in 2015, she's been one of WWE's most prominent women; with two reigns as "NXT" Women's Champion, six reigns apiece as "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion, and a tag title reign thrown in for good measure, Flair has shattered the previous record for most titles held by a woman in WWE history previously held by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus. Flair was also part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event at WrestleMania 35, losing to Becky Lynch in a triple threat match that involved Ronda Rousey. If her training with the women of "NXT" is an indication of an impending return, Flair would be a massive boost to WWE's already thriving women's division.