Big E Provides Update On His Recovery From Neck Injury

Big E has been out of action since suffering a broken neck on March 11. The injury occurred on "SmackDown" during a tag team match pitting The New Day against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. When Holland threw Big E over for an overhead belly-to-belly suplex, Big E landed on top of his head and broke his C1 as a result. The former WWE Champion avoided having to undergo surgery and has been rehabbing the injury ever since.

Despite being away from the ring, the New Day member has been active in making appearances for WWE in the form of promoting events and scouting potential talent at tryouts. During a recent interview with "These Urban Times" ahead of WWE's holiday show in Atlanta, Big E provided an update on his progress.

"So I have to get some more scans. The one-year mark is in March, and then we'll see how everything's looking. But we'll see from there," Big E said. "It's My C1 that's broken in two spots, so obviously I want to be very smart about that. I was very fortunate, so I just want to make sure I'm making the best decision." Big E noted that he feels great and is not dealing with any impairment as far as nerve or strength issues. Ultimately he wants to make sure his C1 is "rock solid" so he can return to in-ring competition at the level that is required of WWE superstars.

Before his injury, Big E experienced a 110-day reign as WWE Champion after winning and successfully cashing-in Money in the Bank in 2021. After losing the title to Brock Lesnar in January, Big E resumed tag team competition alongside Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, who are now "NXT" Tag Team Champions.