Eddie Edwards Comments On Potentially Wrestling In Tony Khan's ROH

Eddie Edwards has been part of the Impact Wrestling roster since 2014 and has become a Triple Crown Champion in the promotion — winning the Impact World Championship and X-Division Champion both twice, along with five reigns as Impact World Tag Team Champion. Before his tenure with Impact Wrestling, Edwards wrestled for ROH from 2006 until 2013, and also became a Triple Crown Champion there — winning the ROH World Championship one time, the ROH World Television Championship once, and the ROH World Tag Team Championships twice. However, ROH has since changed ownership since then, with AEW CEO Tony Khan officially purchasing the company earlier this year. Edwards addressed the possibility of working in ROH now with Khan.

"In the next year, who knows," Edwards said appearing on "Tru Heel Heart Wrestling." "In the world of professional wrestling, you never say never. Who knows what's going to happen, you know? Could it happen? Yeah. Do I need it to happen? No. You know, but is it something that could happen down the road? Sure, but I'm, for me, I'm focused on what Impact Wrestling is doing."

Before Khan purchased ROH, the company went on a hiatus following its Final Battle pay-per-view in December 2021. In going on hiatus, all the stars that were contracted by ROH officially became free agents. Impact Wrestling swooped up a few of the talents that became free agents and created a faction known as Honor No More, consisting of Edwards, Kenny King, PCO, Mike Bennett, Matt Taven, and Maria Kanellis. Edwards revealed who else he would have liked to see join them. "Whenever I think of Ring of Honor, I think of The Briscoes," Edwards said. "I would've loved if we could've convinced them to join Honor No More."