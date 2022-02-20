The main event of last night’s Impact Wrestling No Surrender pay-per-view saw Honor No More (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, PCO, Vincent, and Kenny King) defeat Team Impact (Chris Sabin, Willie Mack, Rhino, Rich Swann, and Steve Maclin) to earn contracts with the company.

But the faction didn’t achieve the victory without a little help from Impact veteran, Eddie Edwards, who betrayed his teammates and Impact Wrestling by attacking Rhino. It looks like Edwards will be a major player in the Honor No More stable going forward.

As noted, other big moments from last night’s show include Jay White turning on the Guerrillas of Destiny and Jake Something earning a future shot at the X-Division Championship.

You can see full results from last night’s show below:

* Jake Something defeated Ace Austin, Mike Bailey, and Chris Bey (#1 Contender For IMPACT X-Division Championship Match)

* JONAH defeated Black Taurus

* Jay White defeated Eric Young

* Deonna Purrazzo defeated Miranda Alize (AAA or ROH Championship Open Challenge)

* Matt Cardona (c) defeated Jordynne Grace (IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match)

* The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) (c) defeated Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga & Tanga Loa) IMPACT Tag Team Championship Match)

* Mickie James (c) defeated Tasha Steelz (IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match)

* Moose (c) defeated W. Morrissey (IMPACT World Championship Match)

* Honor No More (Matt Taven, PCO, Vincent, Mike Bennett, Kenny King with Maria Kanellis) defeated Team IMPACT (Chris Sabin, Steve Maclin, Rhino, Rich Swann, and Willie Mack)

You can see the clip of Eddie’s betrayal below:

