It looks as though the Guerrillas of Destiny (Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa) have been kicked out of Bullet Club based on what transpired at Impact Wrestling No Surrender.

During the show, GoD took on The Good Brothers (Anderson & Gallows) in an attempt to become the Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions. However, they instead got ambushed by someone they thought was an ally: Jay White.

White dropped Loa with a Blade Runner finishing move, allowing The Good Brothers to pick up the victory and retain the belts. After the match finished, White and Chris Bey did a Too Sweet with Good Brothers, seemingly bringing them back into the group.

White has been featured in numerous promotions lately, including making his AEW debut less than two weeks ago. He was victorious in his first match and looks to be bringing more stories surrounding The Bullet Club into All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent interview, Jay White explained how he hopes to rejuvenate The Bullet Club to get fans more interested in the stable.

“I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in the way that I truly see it,” White told the Strong Style podcast. “You know, people can sometimes – whether they think Bullet Club gets stale or not. Especially since my absence from Japan, with the likes of guys like EVIL and the House of Torture trying to say that they’re still Bullet Club. You know, Bullet Club’s just going like this. {signals down} So, I put it on myself to go to Impact, to New Japan Strong, to AEW, just to prove the success of Bullet Club has to run through me.”

You can see the moment from last night below:

