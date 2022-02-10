Just before the reveal of AEW’s newest signee, Keith Lee, fans watching Dynamite were also shocked to see top NJPW star Jay White make an appearance on the show.

As Adam Cole and The Young Bucks were taking out Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero) in a surprise attack backstage, the members of The Elite suddenly stopped and looked shocked. Suddenly, “Switchblade” Jay White appeared in front of the camera, clad in his leather jacket.

Cole asked, “What is he doing here?” as the segment came to an end.

Jay White has been stepping through many “forbidden doors” as of late, as he is competing on both NJPW and Impact Wrestling on a regular basis. At the next Impact Wrestling pay-per-view on February 19, No Surrender, Jay White will go one-on-one with Eric Young.

He also recently had a one-on-one match against Christopher Daniels in the main event of NJPW Strong. After the bout was over, he teased his appearance in AEW by saying he wanted more “elite” competition.

Follow our full live coverage of tonight’s show at this link!

You can see highlights from the segment below:

.@JayWhiteNZ just casually walking through the Forbidden Door, like ya do #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/LkTh2jgirM — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 10, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]