New Japan Pro-Wrestling’s Bullet Club faction has faced numerous setbacks over the past couple of years. Recent events have left the group splintered, with members scattered around the world.

Bullet Club’s leader Jay White has not wrestled a match in Japan since May of last year. He recently made a surprise appearance on AEW Dynamite. White has also been appearing on Impact Wrestling alongside fellow Bullet Club members the Guerrillas of Destiny and Chris Bey.

Meanwhile, Bullet Club’s contingent in Japan has seen some changes during Jay White’s absence. White raised questions about whether some of the individuals now claiming to be Bullet Club members are officially part of the faction in his eyes.

“I guess what I’m doing is really trying to rejuvenate Bullet Club in the way that I truly see it,” White told the Strong Style podcast. “You know, people can sometimes – whether they think Bullet Club gets stale or not. Especially since my absence from Japan, with the likes of guys like EVIL and the House of Torture trying to say that they’re still Bullet Club. You know, Bullet Club’s just going like this. {signals down} So, I put it on myself to go to Impact, to New Japan Strong, to AEW, just to prove the success of Bullet Club has to run through me.”

Tony Khan tweeted that he rushed to bring Jay White into AEW to fulfill his promise of a “forbidden door” moment on last Wednesday’s Dynamite. White showed up during a backstage segment to help Adam Cole and the Young Bucks beat up Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero.

“Like Cole said, he said to them the other night I believe, ‘Hey, if you need a hand, Jay White’s here.'” White explained. “That’s what I’ve brought in, that’s what I’ve been brought in for. I felt like the Bucks could have a little bit of a hand with things recently. So, figured I’d come over and extend my hand to them.

“I don’t know how they feel about me personally from the past. I don’t know how they feel about me after they were ringside when I beat Kenny. But again, like Cole, when I think about it, there’s never really been any personal issue between me and the Bucks that should cause any problem with us being on the same page now.”

