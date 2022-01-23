Thanks to WrestlingInc’s own Dakota Cohen for the following spoilers from tonight’s Impact Wrestling taping from the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida

* It’s interesting to note that Trey Miguel who is the X-Division Champ didn’t come out at any point during both days of tapings.

* Non-title match: Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Champion The IInspiration defeated Kaleb and Madison Rayne.

* A segment with Bullet Club and VBD + Good Bros. Made official for No Surrender is Eric Young v Jay White & GOD v Good Bros for the Impact Tag Titles

* Main event of the episode before No Surrender is Jay White & GOD v VBD

* Matt Taven & Mike Bennett w/ Maria, Vincent, PCO & Kenny King defeated Rich Swann & Rhino w/ Chris Sabin & Eddie Edwards after salt to the eyes from Maria and then Taven hit his finisher. After the match, the two of them beat up Swann. They got in the face of the former ROH owner I believe, then Steve Maclin came out and threw one of them in the ring to get gored by Rhino. Seems like he’s going to be Alexander’s replacement at No Surrender.

* NO DQ Match: Brian Myers v W. Morrissey, Morrissey won after two jackknife powerbomb through thumbtacks. After the match Moose attacked Morrissey, choking him with a chair. Moose put his head in the chair on the outside and hit him multiple times with another chair.

* Jonah v Crazzy Steve. Jonah won with a Tsunami Splash.

* Kira Dream v Masha Slamovich. Squash, Masha won with a brainbuster type move

* Ace Austin v Blake Christian v Laredo Kid. What a match. Austin won with the Fold.

* Giselle Shaw defeated Lady Frost

* Kenny King /w the ROH faction vs Chris Sabin. Sabin won with a roll into a crucifix pin.

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans v Chelsea Green & Mickie James. Tasha won with a Crucifix Bomb.

* Contract signing between Moose and Morrissey, Moose signed in the ring alone, at the end Morrissey came out to the top of the ramp and beat him up. Two went back and forth before he put Moose through a table.

* Jay White & GOD v Violent By Design. Bullet Club wins after Jay White pinned Deaner from a Tama Tonga frog splash.

